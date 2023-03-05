MULTIMEDIA
Torrential rains cause flooding in Johor, Malaysia
Mohd Rasfan, AFP
Posted at Mar 05 2023 12:06 PM
An aerial view shows flooded houses in Yong Peng, Malaysia's Johor state on Saturday. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 evacuated in Malaysia after floodwaters caused by "unusual" torrential rains lasting days swept through several states, officials said March 4.
- /news/03/05/23/league-of-governors-pnp-to-meet-following-degamo-slay
- /news/03/05/23/vp-duterte-transport-strike-pointless-a-disruption-to-learning
- /sports/03/05/23/abed-shopify-rebellion-end-lima-major-run-at-top-4
- /entertainment/03/05/23/free-agent-sharon-pens-heartfelt-message-for-abs-cbn
- /news/03/05/23/suspect-in-degamo-slay-killed-in-shootout-with-police