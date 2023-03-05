Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Torrential rains cause flooding in Johor, Malaysia

Mohd Rasfan, AFP

Posted at Mar 05 2023 12:06 PM

Flooding in Johor, Malaysia

An aerial view shows flooded houses in Yong Peng, Malaysia's Johor state on Saturday. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 evacuated in Malaysia after floodwaters caused by "unusual" torrential rains lasting days swept through several states, officials said March 4. 

Read More:  Yong Peng   Johor State   Malaysia   flooding  