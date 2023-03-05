MULTIMEDIA

Torrential rains cause flooding in Johor, Malaysia

Mohd Rasfan, AFP

An aerial view shows flooded houses in Yong Peng, Malaysia's Johor state on Saturday. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 evacuated in Malaysia after floodwaters caused by "unusual" torrential rains lasting days swept through several states, officials said March 4.