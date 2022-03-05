MULTIMEDIA

Kyiv evacuation continues amid #UkraineCrisis

Sergei Chuzakv, AFP

A man gestures in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on Friday. Ukraine accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror" on March 4, after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and taken over by invading forces, sparking Western horror at the threat of Russia's war contaminating all of Europe.