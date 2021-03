MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office on Twitter shows Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi welcoming Pope Francis at Baghdad Airport on Friday. Francis landed in war-battered Iraq on the first-ever papal visit, defying security fears and the pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.