MULTIMEDIA
Not this time
Joshua Roberts, Reuters
Posted at Mar 05 2021 11:39 AM
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on Thursday. The alert was prompted by reports that supporters of former President Donald Trump will troop to the capital and take office for a second term, but both scenarios fizzled out.
