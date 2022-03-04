MULTIMEDIA
The destruction of Kyiv continues
Roman Pipley, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 04 2022 02:08 PM
Destroyed cars are seen next to residential buildings damaged by heavy shelling in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, on Thursday. Shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian troops have resulted in the deaths of civilians even as Russia said its targets are military installations.
