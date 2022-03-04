Home  >  Overseas

The destruction of Kyiv continues

Roman Pipley, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 04 2022 02:08 PM

Destroyed cars are seen next to residential buildings damaged by heavy shelling in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, on Thursday. Shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian troops have resulted in the deaths of civilians even as Russia said its targets are military installations. 

