Outgunned but not outwitted Ukrainian president

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Posted at Mar 04 2022 10:47 AM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the West during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky said at a press conference. "If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next." 

