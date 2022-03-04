MULTIMEDIA

Outgunned but not outwitted Ukrainian president

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the West during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky said at a press conference. "If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next."

Read More: Ukraine Russia war conflict Zelensky Putin Kyiv president