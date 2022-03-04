Brazilians hit beaches amid heat wave

MULTIMEDIA
Brazilians cool off amid heat wave
Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 04 2022 05:17 PM
A picture taken with a drone shows people taking advantage of the hot day during the Brazilian summer at Urca beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday. The heat wave in the city left the temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city of Rio de Janeiro.
