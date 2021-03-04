Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX Facility arrive PCOO-OGMPA handout Posted at Mar 04 2021 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Thursday. The vaccines are the first batch of from the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX Facility. 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX Facility arrive in PH Read More: coronavirus COVID19 vaccines COVAX AstraZeneca multimedia multimedia photos /video/sports/03/05/21/throwback-kid-chess-prodigy-sports-u/sports/03/05/21/nba-knicks-look-to-get-past-ugly-loss-as-pistons-visit/sports/03/04/21/nba-pacers-aim-to-slow-nuggets-nikola-jokic/sports/03/04/21/tennis-croatian-3rd-seed-ousts-alex-eala-after-hard-fought-match-in-spain/entertainment/03/04/21/make-friends-with-people-with-different-opinions-janine-gutierrez-weighs-in