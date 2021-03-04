x

AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX Facility arrive

Posted at Mar 04 2021 11:59 PM

The 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Thursday. The vaccines are the first batch of from the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX Facility. 

