Orchid show brings color back to Taiwan
Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 03 2023 05:02 PM
A visitor views different varieties of orchids during the Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) in Tainan city, Taiwan on Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the floral business since 2020, which caused the TIOS to be suspended in prior years.
Orchids were produced annually for a value of 6.32 billion New Taiwan Dollars (194 million euros) in 2021, and were exported for a value of 5.8 billion NTD (178 million euros), with the US, Japan, the Netherlands, and Vietnam serving as the main export destinations.
