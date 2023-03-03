MULTIMEDIA

Orchid show brings color back to Taiwan

Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A visitor views different varieties of orchids during the Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) in Tainan city, Taiwan on Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the floral business since 2020, which caused the TIOS to be suspended in prior years.

Orchids were produced annually for a value of 6.32 billion New Taiwan Dollars (194 million euros) in 2021, and were exported for a value of 5.8 billion NTD (178 million euros), with the US, Japan, the Netherlands, and Vietnam serving as the main export destinations.