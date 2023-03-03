Home  >  Overseas

Dawn launch for SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Jim Watson, AFP

Posted at Mar 03 2023 02:42 PM

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 2, 2023. NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. 

