MULTIMEDIA

Dawn launch for SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Jim Watson, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 2, 2023. NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Read More: NASA SpaceX falcon rocket space ISS astronauts