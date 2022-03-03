Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Silencing the airwaves in Ukraine Aris Messinis, AFP Posted at Mar 03 2022 09:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in an airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower. Russian airstrikes on the second week of the invasion targeted vital installations to cripple the Ukrainian government and resistance. Read More: Ukraine Russia invasion Kyiv bombing tlevision civilians casualties /news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors/sports/03/05/22/nba-young-hawks-hold-off-washington-late/sports/03/05/22/nba-tyrese-maxeys-big-2nd-half-propels-76ers-to-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-late-comeback-carries-pistons-past-pacers