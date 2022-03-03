Home  >  Overseas

Aris Messinis, AFP

Posted at Mar 03 2022 09:28 AM

Silencing the airwaves in Ukraine

Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in an airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower. Russian airstrikes on the second week of the invasion targeted vital installations to cripple the Ukrainian government and resistance. 

