Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin

Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

A woman with a flower bouquet resembling the national colors of Ukraine hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish border at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday. As the Russian invasion reaches its second week, more refugees are fleeing Ukraine for safety in neighboring European nations.

