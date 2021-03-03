MULTIMEDIA
Odd bird out
Patrick T. Fallon, AFP
Posted at Mar 03 2021 02:49 PM
A real wildlife bird, bottom left corner, takes flight as the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a formation unveiled as the "Super Delta" at Naval Air Facility El Centro, as seen from Holtville, California on Tuesday. The combined formation includes six F/A-18 Super Hornets of the Blue Angels Delta in the center and two formations of three US Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcons on each wing.
