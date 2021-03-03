Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Myanmar protests continue AFP Posted at Mar 03 2021 06:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A protester uses a fire extinguisher as others holding homemade shields run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. The country’s security forces opened fire on people protesting against the military coup resulting in nine deaths, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway. Nine dead in Myanmar as police fire to break up protests UN meeting sought as Myanmar forces fire on anti-coup protests Read More: Myanmar Myanmar coup military takeover Myanmar military takeover Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar protests coup protest multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/03/21/coa-flags-philhealths-payment-schemes-over-susceptibility-to-fraud/entertainment/03/03/21/cj-navato-pangarap-gayahin-si-gary-valenciano-sa-your-face-sounds-familiar/overseas/03/03/21/teslas-chinese-rival-xpeng-fits-p7-electric-saloon-cars-with-fast-charging-short-range-batteries-to-pass-cost-savings-to-customers/news/03/03/21/487200-doses-ng-covid-19-vaccine-ng-astrazeneca-darating-sa-marso-4/business/03/03/21/how-beers-and-vikings-gave-bluetooth-technology-its-name