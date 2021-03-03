Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Myanmar protests continue

AFP

Posted at Mar 03 2021 06:14 PM

Myanmar protests continue

A protester uses a fire extinguisher as others holding homemade shields run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. The country’s security forces opened fire on people protesting against the military coup resulting in nine deaths, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.

Read More:  Myanmar   Myanmar coup   military takeover   Myanmar military takeover   Aung San Suu Kyi   Myanmar protests   coup   protest   multimedia   multimedia photos  