Mount Sinabung spews column of ash

Sastrawan Ginting, AFP

Mount Sinabung spews a 5,000-meter-high column of hot ash into the sky seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Tuesday. Mount Sinabung belched debris and spewed a spectacular column of ash 5,000 meters above Sumatra with volcanologists recording 13 separate blasts on March 2.