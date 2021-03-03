Masked angel

Home  >  Overseas

John Macdougall, AFP

Posted at Mar 03 2021 04:18 PM

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural painting featuring an angel's wings and halo, at a shopping mall in southwest Berlin, Germany on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer prices in Germany rose at a faster pace in February, preliminary official data showed Monday, as fears grow that a return of inflation could hamper post-pandemic economic recovery. 

