MULTIMEDIA
Search and rescue after train collision in Greece
Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 02 2023 09:42 AM
Rescuers at the scene of a train collision, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The number of confirmed dead from the deadly train collision at Tempi rose to 36 as the search-and-rescue operation continues, with efforts focused on the first three carriages of the passenger train which overturned.
- /business/03/02/23/globe-lynk-test-leo-satellite-to-mobile-connectivity-in-ph
- /news/03/02/23/amoebiasis-kills-2-downs-hundreds-in-san-carlos
- /business/03/02/23/bpi-wealth-wins-bid-for-p1-b-pag-ibig-fund-portfolio
- /entertainment/03/02/23/scream-vi-gets-r-18-rating-for-graphic-horror-violence
- /overseas/03/02/23/hubby-of-ex-japan-princess-mako-registered-as-lawyer-in-new-york