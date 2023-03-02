MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue after train collision in Greece

Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescuers at the scene of a train collision, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The number of confirmed dead from the deadly train collision at Tempi rose to 36 as the search-and-rescue operation continues, with efforts focused on the first three carriages of the passenger train which overturned.