Search and rescue after train collision in Greece

Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 02 2023 09:42 AM

Rescuers at the scene of a train collision, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The number of confirmed dead from the deadly train collision at Tempi rose to 36 as the search-and-rescue operation continues, with efforts focused on the first three carriages of the passenger train which overturned.

