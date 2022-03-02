Biden’s first State of the Union Address

MULTIMEDIA

Biden tackles pandemic response, economy and Russia-Ukraine crisis

Julia Nikhinson, Getty Images/AFP/ Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

US President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.