Biden tackles pandemic response, economy and Russia-Ukraine crisis

Julia Nikhinson, Getty Images/AFP/ Pool

Posted at Mar 02 2022 01:42 PM

Biden’s first State of the Union Address

US President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

