32 killed in Greece train accident

32 killed, dozens injured in Greece train collision

Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The 2 trains, a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Thirty-two people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.