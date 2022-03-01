Fleeing Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA
Hundreds of thousands flee Ukraine
Lukasz Gagulski, EPA
Posted at Mar 01 2022 09:04 AM
Ukrainians disembark a humanitarian train from Lviv and stay at the campsite organized next to the Olkusz train station in Olkusz, Poland, on Monday. Nearly half a million Ukranian refugees have left the country after Russia launched missile strikes in different cities in Ukraine according to the United Nations News. Almost 300,000 fled to nearby Poland.
