Hundreds of thousands flee Ukraine

Lukasz Gagulski, EPA

Posted at Mar 01 2022 09:04 AM

Fleeing Ukraine

Ukrainians disembark a humanitarian train from Lviv and stay at the campsite organized next to the Olkusz train station in Olkusz, Poland, on Monday. Nearly half a million Ukranian refugees have left the country after Russia launched missile strikes in different cities in Ukraine according to the United Nations News. Almost 300,000 fled to nearby Poland.

