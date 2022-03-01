Diplomats walk out on Russian foreign minister’s speech

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Walkout, as Russian minister speaks to UN Human Rights Council Salvatori Di Nolfi, POOL/AFP Posted at Mar 01 2022 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ambassadors and diplomats leave while Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (onscreen) addresses with a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The diplomats got up and left the room when Lavrov's video message began to play, in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. UK warns Putin could be tried for war crimes Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe: NATO chief Read More: United Nations UN Human Rights Council Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict Ukraine war Russia Sergei Lavrov /entertainment/03/01/22/housemates-nababahala-sa-pagpasok-ng-2-house-players/overseas/03/01/22/china-tells-ukraine-it-regrets-conflict-as-it-evacuates-citizens/entertainment/03/01/22/joem-bascon-joins-cast-of-flower-of-evil-adaptation/video/news/03/01/22/mga-ofw-sa-ukraine-ayaw-umuwi-sa-pilipinas-dahil-sa-takot-na-magutom/overseas/03/01/22/putin-has-shattered-peace-in-europe-nato-chief