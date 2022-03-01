Diplomats walk out on Russian foreign minister’s speech

MULTIMEDIA

Walkout, as Russian minister speaks to UN Human Rights Council

Salvatori Di Nolfi, POOL/AFP

Ambassadors and diplomats leave while Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (onscreen) addresses with a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The diplomats got up and left the room when Lavrov's video message began to play, in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.