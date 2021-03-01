Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tensions escalate in Myanmar Reuters Posted at Mar 01 2021 07:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Several people have reportedly been killed in recent clashes as tensions rise during protests against the military takeover of the government last February 1. Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup Read More: Myanmar coup military protest clash demonstration /business/03/01/21/lazada-shopee-agree-to-tighter-restrictions-to-prevent-sales-of-fake-goods/sports/03/01/21/tennis-djokovic-ties-federer-record-of-310-weeks-as-atp-no1/sports/03/01/21/usa-to-start-bid-for-olympic-basketball-four-peat-against-france/entertainment/03/01/21/derek-on-ellen-everything-in-my-heart-tells-me-shes-the-one/sports/03/01/21/tennis-fil-aussie-cabrera-hails-alex-eala-she-can-only-go-up-from-here