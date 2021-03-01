Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Tensions escalate in Myanmar

Reuters

Posted at Mar 01 2021 07:23 PM

Tensions escalate in Myanmar

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Several people have reportedly been killed in recent clashes as tensions rise during protests against the military takeover of the government last February 1.

Read More:  Myanmar   coup   military   protest   clash   demonstration  