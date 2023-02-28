Last day of Hong Kong's mask mandate

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA No more mask mandate after 3 years in HK Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wear face masks as they have souvenir photos taken while visiting Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong will scrap the mask mandate for all indoor and outdoor places after almost 3 years on March 1, 2023. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 mask mandate Hong Kong Victoria Peak /entertainment/02/28/23/batang-quiapo-kotse-ni-ramon-sumabog-sa-sagupaan/video/business/02/28/23/philippine-shares-end-february-at-6556/video/business/02/28/23/smart-submits-documents-to-makati-city-amid-tax-row/video/news/02/28/23/fisherfolk-protest-manila-bay-reclamation/video/news/02/28/23/lawmaker-wants-additional-powers-for-marcos-jr