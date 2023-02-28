Home  >  Overseas

No more mask mandate after 3 years in HK

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:55 PM

Last day of Hong Kong's mask mandate

People wear face masks as they have souvenir photos taken while visiting Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong will scrap the mask mandate for all indoor and outdoor places after almost 3 years on March 1, 2023. 
 

