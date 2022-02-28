Thousands gather in Berlin to express solidarity with Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA
Germans expresses solidarity with Ukraine
Odd Andersen, AFP
Posted at Feb 28 2022 08:36 AM
Protesters crowd around the victory column and close to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demonstrate for peace in Ukraine on Sunday. More than 100,000 people turned up at the march in solidarity with Ukraine, police said, with many protesters dressed in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag.
