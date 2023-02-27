Stampede at Sri Lanka protest

MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lanka’s opposition protest proposed suspension of local election

Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

Protesters attempt to escape a stampede after police fired tear gas to disperse activists during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on Sunday. Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party held a protest criticizing plans to postpone the local election scheduled on March 9, which was said to be a key test of support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in July after months of protests over a dire economic crisis.