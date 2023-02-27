Stampede at Sri Lanka protest

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sri Lanka’s opposition protest proposed suspension of local election Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP Posted at Feb 27 2023 09:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters attempt to escape a stampede after police fired tear gas to disperse activists during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on Sunday. Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party held a protest criticizing plans to postpone the local election scheduled on March 9, which was said to be a key test of support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in July after months of protests over a dire economic crisis. New Sri Lanka president sworn in eyeing unity government Sri Lanka's turmoil explained Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, crisis to drag through 2023 Read More: Sri Lanka local election National People’s Power party opposition politics /business/02/27/23/presyo-ng-petrolyo-bababa-sa-katapusan-ng-pebrero/video/business/02/27/23/more-filipinos-prioritizing-insurance-despite-tug-of-war-in-spending/entertainment/02/27/23/look-joshua-gabbi-garcia-bond-in-italy/entertainment/02/27/23/everything-everywhere-wins-nearly-all-at-sag-awards/entertainment/02/27/23/sarah-g-moira-morisette-nominated-at-8th-push-awards