Protest against electoral reforms in Mexico

Madla Hartz, EPA-EFE

An aerial view showing thousands of people demonstrating on the esplanade of Plaza Liberacion, in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against the electoral reform promoted by the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the esplanade of the Zocalo de Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Thousands filled the spaces of the capital's Zocalo to ask the ministers of the Mexican Supreme Court to back down on the controversial electoral reform, which they accuse of putting autonomy at risk and reliability of the elections leading up to the 2024 presidential elections.

