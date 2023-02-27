MULTIMEDIA

Hollywood-style fancy suits for space

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

Members of NASA's Crew-6 walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A, in Titusville, Florida, USA, on Sunday. This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The suits were conceived by Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who designed the costumes in Captain America: Civil War, Tron and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

