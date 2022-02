Russia intensifies attack vs Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Daniel Leal, AFP

This general view shows damage to the upper floors of a building in Kyiv on Saturday, after it was reportedly struck by a Russian rocket. Russia on February 26, 2022 ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths. Kyiv residents took shelter amid sound of explosions as Ukraine's army said it had held back an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city.