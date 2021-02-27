Home  >  Overseas

Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Feb 27 2021 11:43 AM

In sickness and in health

Diane Rossi (R) kisses her husband, Arthur Rossi, through a hug tent at the Crossroads Senior Living community on Friday in Lakewood, Colorado. The tent, enclosed on three sides with plastic barriers, allows family members to physically connect with each other for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

