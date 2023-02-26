Home  >  Overseas

Winter storm hits Los Angeles

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Feb 26 2023 12:07 PM

Winter storm hits Los Angeles

Snow covers homes in the Haven Estates neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Saturday. Heavy snow fell in southern California as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places. 

