Ukrainians continue to evacuate Kyiv

Ukranian capitol evacuation continue

Umit Bektas , Reuters

A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine on Friday. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on the same day the alliance was deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defenses on its eastern flank in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.