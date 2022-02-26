Home  >  Overseas

Ukranian capitol evacuation continue

Umit Bektas , Reuters

Posted at Feb 26 2022 11:18 AM

Ukrainians continue to evacuate Kyiv

A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine on Friday. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on the same day the alliance was deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defenses on its eastern flank in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

