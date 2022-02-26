Ukraine president still in capital

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky still in Kyiv

Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelensky via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking on Friday. After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital on the same day, Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.