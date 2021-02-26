MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis visit to Iraq nears

Ahmad Al-Rubaye, AFP

Iraqi municipal workers sweep a street in front of a giant board covered with a painting of Pope Francis and set against the wall of the Sayidat al-Nejat (Our Lady of Deliverance) Catholic church, in the capital Baghdad, on Friday. Pope Francis is set to be in Iraq from March 5 to 8, the first ever by a pontiff.