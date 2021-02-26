MULTIMEDIA

In Myanmar, protest goes deep

Georgie Aung, Reuters

A diver holds a placard showing the portrait of Aung san Suu Kyi, during an underwater protest near Bird Island, Ngwe Saung, Myanmar in this picture taken February 22, 2021. Recent protests against the military junta in the capital, Yangon, have been marred by clashes as supporters loyal to the government have also taken to the streets.