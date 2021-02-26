Home  >  Overseas

In Myanmar, protest goes deep

Georgie Aung, Reuters

Posted at Feb 26 2021 12:09 PM

A diver holds a placard showing the portrait of Aung san Suu Kyi, during an underwater protest near Bird Island, Ngwe Saung, Myanmar in this picture taken February 22, 2021. Recent protests against the military junta in the capital, Yangon, have been marred by clashes as supporters loyal to the government have also taken to the streets. 

