MULTIMEDIA
Russian invasion draws protest around the world
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
Posted at Feb 25 2022 02:40 PM
People carry banners in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to attack Ukraine drew condemnation from around the world.
