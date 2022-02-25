Home  >  Overseas

Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

Russian invasion draws protest around the world

People carry banners in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to attack Ukraine drew condemnation from around the world. 

