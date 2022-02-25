MULTIMEDIA

Civilian casualty in Ukraine war

A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Thursday, as Russian armed forces try to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.