Ukraine honors fallen soldiers thru ‘Rays of memory’

Friends and relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers take part in a joint prayer as symbolic 'Rays of memory' were lit at the Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, on the eve of the Russian invasion anniversary. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country.