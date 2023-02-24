Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering children killed in Ukraine war

Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 24 2023 08:41 PM

Praying for child victims of war in Ukraine

Schoolchildren from St. Mary's Ukrainian School look at 461 paper figures representing each child who has died in the war, according to official statistics, during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain on Friday. The service marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country. 

