Missile strikes Ukrainian cities, sows fear

MULTIMEDIA

Fears rise amid missile strikes in Ukrainian cities

Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People walk past the site where a missile landed on the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said as Moscow launched massive air and ground assault on the neighboring country.