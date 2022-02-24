Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Fears rise amid missile strikes in Ukrainian cities

Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

Posted at Feb 24 2022 04:36 PM

Missile strikes Ukrainian cities, sows fear

People walk past the site where a missile landed on the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said as Moscow launched massive air and ground assault on the neighboring country.

 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Kyiv   missile strikes   Vladimir Putin   Ukraine Russia   war   foreign news   overseas   invasion   Russian invasion   invasion of Ukraine  