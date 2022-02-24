Hong Kong residents get tested for COVID-19 infection

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 tests for Hong Kong residents as cases surge Peter Parks, AFP Posted at Feb 24 2022 09:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People queue up for COVID-19 tests at a sports ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date. All 7.4 million residents in Hong Kong will have to go through three rounds of compulsory testing in March as the city records its worst COVID-19 surge according to its Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Read More: coronavirus COVID19- COVID-19 testing Hong Kong surge /video/news/02/24/22/auv-tumagilid-nang-mabangga-ng-kotse-sa-commonwealth/business/02/24/22/wilcon-depot-net-income-up-768-pct-in-2021/news/02/24/22/sotto-edsa-revolt-is-ph-greatest-victory-vs-dark-times/video/news/02/24/22/ltfrb-nilinaw-ang-pagbabalik-ng-mga-provincial-buses-sa-alert-level-1/overseas/02/24/22/embassies-seek-support-on-chinese-social-media-amid-ukraine-crisis