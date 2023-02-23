Home  >  Overseas

Remembering the fallen

Pavlo Pakhomenko, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:26 PM

Remembering fallen soldiers in Ukraine

An image taken with a slow shutter speed of Ukrainian national flags waving over the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a military cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Tuesday nearly one year since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country one year on. 

