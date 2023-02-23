Remembering fallen soldiers in Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Pavlo Pakhomenko, EPA-EFE

An image taken with a slow shutter speed of Ukrainian national flags waving over the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a military cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Tuesday nearly one year since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country one year on.