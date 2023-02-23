Remembering fallen soldiers in Ukraine

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering the fallen Pavlo Pakhomenko, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An image taken with a slow shutter speed of Ukrainian national flags waving over the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a military cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Tuesday nearly one year since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country one year on. What can fighter jets do and why does Ukraine want them? US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war The Ukraine war, from Azovstal to 'Z' Russia fighting for its 'historical lands': Putin Read More: Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Kharkiv Ukraine flag military cemetery /overseas/02/24/23/eiffel-tower-lights-up-in-ukraine-colours/entertainment/02/24/23/alec-baldwin-pleads-not-guilty-to-rust-manslaughter/business/02/24/23/one-billion-users-but-bans-mount-up-for-tiktok/entertainment/02/24/23/rihanna-to-perform-black-panther-song-at-oscars/life/02/24/23/core-collection-apple-archive-to-go-up-for-auction