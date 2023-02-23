MULTIMEDIA

Meanwhile, in Russia

Natalia Kolesnikova, AFP

People listen as Russian President Vladimir Putin (center on the stage) gives a speech during a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. Putin congratulated veterans and the Armed Forces’ military and civilian personnel for safeguarding the lives of Russians and defending our its national interests.