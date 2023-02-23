Japanese emperor's birthday

MULTIMEDIA

Japan celebrates emperor's birthday

Takashi Aoyama, EPA-EFE/pool

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako greet the public during his birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. People gathered to mark Naruhito's 63rd birthday at the Imperial Palace, his first birthday celebration in 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

