Japanese emperor's birthday

Japan celebrates emperor's birthday
Takashi Aoyama, EPA-EFE/pool
Posted at Feb 23 2023 10:48 AM
Japan's Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako greet the public during his birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. People gathered to mark Naruhito's 63rd birthday at the Imperial Palace, his first birthday celebration in 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
