MULTIMEDIA
Fears grow after shelling in Donetsk region
Gleb Garanich, Reuters
Posted at Feb 23 2022 09:49 AM
Communal workers look into a destroyed house after yesterday's shelling near the front line, near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk have traded accusations on the shelling as fears escalate of a possible Russian invasion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in the region.
