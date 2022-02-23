MULTIMEDIA

Fears grow after shelling in Donetsk region

Gleb Garanich, Reuters

Communal workers look into a destroyed house after yesterday's shelling near the front line, near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk have traded accusations on the shelling as fears escalate of a possible Russian invasion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in the region.