Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Fears grow after shelling in Donetsk region

Gleb Garanich, Reuters

Posted at Feb 23 2022 09:49 AM

Shelling in Donetsk region

Communal workers look into a destroyed house after yesterday's shelling near the front line, near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk have traded accusations on the shelling as fears escalate of a possible Russian invasion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in the region. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Donetsk   Luhansk   Rusaai-backed separatists   Putin   shelline   Novoluhanske  