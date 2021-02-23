MULTIMEDIA

NASA releases first images of Martian landscape

NASA/JPL-Caltech, Handout via Reuters

A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape on February 20, 2021. NASA released on Monday footage and brief audio clip recorded by Mars rover Perseverance when it made gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero (“yeh-zeh-ro”) Crater last February 18.