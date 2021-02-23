Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

NASA releases first images of Martian landscape

NASA/JPL-Caltech, Handout via Reuters

Posted at Feb 23 2021 11:10 AM

NASA releases first images of Martian landscape

A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape on February 20, 2021. NASA released on Monday footage and brief audio clip recorded by Mars rover Perseverance when it made gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero (“yeh-zeh-ro”) Crater last February 18.

Read More:  Mars   Perseverance Mars Rover   Martian landscape   NASA   multimedia   multimedia photos  