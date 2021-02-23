Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA NASA releases first images of Martian landscape NASA/JPL-Caltech, Handout via Reuters Posted at Feb 23 2021 11:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape on February 20, 2021. NASA released on Monday footage and brief audio clip recorded by Mars rover Perseverance when it made gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero (“yeh-zeh-ro”) Crater last February 18. NASA releases first audio from Mars, video of landing Read More: Mars Perseverance Mars Rover Martian landscape NASA multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/23/21/catriona-gray-describes-herself-when-shes-around-boyfriend-sam-milby/news/02/23/21/fda-efficacy-ng-sinovac-bumababa-sa-health-workers-na-mas-exposed-sa-covid-19/business/02/23/21/dito-to-launch-commercially-on-march-8-starting-with-davao-cebu/news/02/23/21/duterte-to-visit-southern-storm-lashed-areas-official/business/02/23/21/shakeys-peri-peri-reboot-delayed-expansion-plans-with-new-store-openings-in-2021