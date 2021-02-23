MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia cops receive COVID-19 jabs during second wave of inoculations

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Police personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shots from a health official at the police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia on Tuesday as part of the country’s efforts against the virus. The country aims to inoculate some 180 million out of its 270 million population within 15 months but analysts estimate the process may take years.