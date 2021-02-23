Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia cops receive COVID-19 jabs during second wave of inoculations Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Feb 23 2021 06:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shots from a health official at the police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia on Tuesday as part of the country’s efforts against the virus. The country aims to inoculate some 180 million out of its 270 million population within 15 months but analysts estimate the process may take years. Indonesia kicks off second wave of COVID-19 vaccinations Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia /news/02/23/21/who-mga-bakuna-ipapadala-agad-basta-matapos-ang-requirements/business/02/23/21/wag-nang-hintayin-ang-herd-immunity-bago-buksan-ang-ekonomiya-employers-group/video/news/02/23/21/cardinal-tagle-itinalaga-bilang-miyembro-ng-vatican-central-bank/entertainment/02/23/21/im-submissive-not-stupid-kylie-padillas-cryptic-posts-spur-speculation-of-separation-from-aljur-abrenica/business/02/23/21/data-of-33-million-cashalo-users-allegedly-sold-on-the-dark-web