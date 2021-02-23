Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

A colorful treat at partially frozen Niagara Falls

Lindsay DeDario, Reuters

Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:22 AM

A colorful treat at partially frozen Niagara Falls

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Monday. The frigid temperature brought by a winter storm that swept parts of the USA caused parts of Niagara Falls to partially freeze.

Read More:  Niagara falls   American falls   low temperature   multimedia   multimedia photos  