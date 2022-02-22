Vladimir Putin orders troops to Ukraine's rebel regions

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Russian boots on Ukraine soil Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters Posted at Feb 22 2022 09:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Tuesday. The move fueled fears of conflict that could cause massive casualties in the region as well as economic chaos around the world, with Britain set to impose hard economic sanctions on Russia. Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions Donetsk, Luhansk as independent Read More: Vladimir Putin conflict Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia conflict Donetsk geopolitics /sports/02/22/22/fury-says-whyte-has-signed-up-for-world-title-clash/business/02/22/22/how-western-sanctions-might-target-russia/sports/02/22/22/zverev-wins-in-latest-ever-finish-to-professional-tennis-match/sports/02/22/22/look-lebron-meets-michael-jordan-20-years-later/life/02/22/22/2-pinoy-artists-win-in-marvels-morbious-fan-art-tilt