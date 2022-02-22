Vladimir Putin orders troops to Ukraine's rebel regions

MULTIMEDIA

Russian boots on Ukraine soil

Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Tuesday. The move fueled fears of conflict that could cause massive casualties in the region as well as economic chaos around the world, with Britain set to impose hard economic sanctions on Russia.