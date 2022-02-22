UN holds security council meeting on Ukraine crisis

MULTIMEDIA

UN holds emergency security council meeting on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (center, bottom) speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis, in New York, Monday. The United Nations is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered its military to act as peacekeepers.



