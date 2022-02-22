UN holds security council meeting on Ukraine crisis

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA UN holds emergency security council meeting on Ukraine-Russia crisis Timothy A. Clary, AFP Posted at Feb 22 2022 11:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (center, bottom) speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis, in New York, Monday. The United Nations is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered its military to act as peacekeepers. UN to hold emergency Security Council meeting on Ukraine Monday: diplomats Read More: UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield United Nations Ukraine Russia emergency security council meeting UN Security Council International relations diplomacy /news/02/22/22/sari-sari-stores-bawal-magbenta-ng-gamot-dilg/business/02/22/22/reits-market-cap-nears-p300-b-says-finance-chief/news/02/22/22/pagbabakuna-sa-lrt-2-recto-station-umarangkada-na/news/02/22/22/davao-resto-bar-na-lumabag-sa-health-protocols-iniimbestigahan/news/02/22/22/guidelines-para-sa-fuel-subsidy-ng-mga-tsuper-pinaplantsa-na