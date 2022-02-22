Severe flooding in Wales

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in parts of UK Paul Ellis, AFP Posted at Feb 22 2022 11:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A car is stranded in flood waters as the River Dee bursts its banks near Bangor-on-Dee in north Wales in this photo taken on Monday. Flood warnings have been issued in several parts of the United Kingdom as storm Franklin brought heavy rains in the region. Read More: River Dee Bangor-on-Dee North Wales United Kingdom Storm Franklin flooding flood UK weather /sports/02/22/22/12-man-india-squad-arrives-for-fiba-world-cup-qualifiers/video/news/02/22/22/ofw-sa-hong-kong-tinanggal-sa-trabaho-matapos-magka-covid/entertainment/02/22/22/andi-eigenmann-family-set-to-return-to-siargao/video/news/02/22/22/san-juan-city-mayor-backs-bbm-sara-tandem/entertainment/02/22/22/luis-manzano-jessy-mendiola-mark-1st-wedding-anniversary