MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in parts of UK

Paul Ellis, AFP

Posted at Feb 22 2022 11:57 AM

Severe flooding in Wales

A car is stranded in flood waters as the River Dee bursts its banks near Bangor-on-Dee in north Wales in this photo taken on Monday. Flood warnings have been issued in several parts of the United Kingdom as storm Franklin brought heavy rains in the region.

